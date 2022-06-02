English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Fire breaks out at Deepak Nitrite GIDC plant

    Smoke was visible from a long distance and 7-8 fire-fighters reached the spot to put out the fire, say reports.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 02, 2022 / 09:20 PM IST

    Deepak Nitrite on June 2 witnessed five major chemical blasts at its manufacturing facility in the Nandesari GIDC area in Vadodara, which led to a major fire, according to news reports.  Smoke was visible from a long distance and 7-8 fire-fighters reached the spot to put out the fire, reports added.

    After the accident, the company released a statement saying it was monitoring the situation and that the safety of its staff and the communities around is of foremost priority to it.

    Close

    Related stories

    Of late, experts have been raising concerns about the safety of industrial units in various parts of the country. A few weeks back, a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's  Mustafabad where one person was charred to death while six got injured.

    In another incident, over 20 shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in central Delhi’s Jhandewalan cycle market on May 20.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Deepak Nitrate
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 07:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.