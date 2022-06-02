Fire breaks out at Deepak Nitrite GIDC plant



#deepaknitrite - Accident in its Nandesari facility. Its an old plant with Nitrates capacity. Details yet to be known. pic.twitter.com/98hX603ZKL

— Arun Mukherjee (@Arunstockguru) June 2, 2022

Deepak Nitrite on June 2 witnessed five major chemical blasts at its manufacturing facility in the Nandesari GIDC area in Vadodara, which led to a major fire, according to news reports. Smoke was visible from a long distance and 7-8 fire-fighters reached the spot to put out the fire, reports added.



Deepak Nitrite releases a statement on the #fire incident at its Nandesari facility in Vadodara pic.twitter.com/LKD2XMQdy2

— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) June 2, 2022

After the accident, the company released a statement saying it was monitoring the situation and that the safety of its staff and the communities around is of foremost priority to it.

Related stories Deepak Nitrite Q4 net profit up 88% at Rs 172 crore

Of late, experts have been raising concerns about the safety of industrial units in various parts of the country. A few weeks back, a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Mustafabad where one person was charred to death while six got injured.