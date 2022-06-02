Fire breaks out at Deepak Nitrite GIDC plant

#deepaknitrite - Accident in its Nandesari facility. Its an old plant with Nitrates capacity. Details yet to be known. pic.twitter.com/98hX603ZKL
— Arun Mukherjee (@Arunstockguru) June 2, 2022
Deepak Nitrite releases a statement on the #fire incident at its Nandesari facility in Vadodara pic.twitter.com/LKD2XMQdy2
— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) June 2, 2022
Of late, experts have been raising concerns about the safety of industrial units in various parts of the country. A few weeks back, a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Mustafabad where one person was charred to death while six got injured.In another incident, over 20 shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in central Delhi’s Jhandewalan cycle market on May 20.