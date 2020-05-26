Deepak Nitrite Q4 net profit up 88% at Rs 172 crore

Deepak Nitrite Ltd on Tuesday reported a 88 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 172.3 crore for the quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 91.46 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 1,057.74 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,016.63 crore in the corresponding period of previous year.

For FY20, Deepak Nitrite's net profit stood at Rs 611.03 crore as against Rs 173.66 crore in the previous year.

Total income rose to Rs 4,264.91 crore in 2019-20 as compared with Rs 2,715.04 crore in 2018-19.



