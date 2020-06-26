App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 07:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Employees at Bajaj Auto's Aurangabad plant test positive for COVID-19

Bajaj makes RE brand of three-wheelers, Platina, CT100 and the Qute at the Aurangabad plant.

Bajaj Auto on June 26 said some of its employees at the Aurangabad plant have tested positive for Covid-19. The company did not specify the number of cases it has detected from the plant though it mentioned that operations at that factory have not been affected.

This is first time Bajaj Auto has reported Covid-19 positive case since easing of the lockdown restrictions and partial resumption of production activity. Bajaj makes RE brand of three-wheelers, Platina, CT100 and the Qute at the Aurangabad plant.

“From April 24 till June 6, 2020, we had no Covid 19 incidence at our Waluj (Aurangabad) plant. Our first case was reported on June 6. We have immediately taken all necessary measures for testing, contact tracing, self-isolation and complete sanitation as per protocol. All incidences were reported to the appropriate authorities," it said in a statement.

The company further stated that it had been following all standard operating procedures drafted by it and that by the state and district administration since reopening of the plant on April 24.

“As part of the ramp-up, detailed cleanliness and health check protocols have been drafted and implemented in consonance and compliance with all Government regulations and guidelines. These protocols have been reviewed and approved by appropriate authorities and adherence is strictly monitored by our in-house health and security staff”, added Bajaj Auto.

Bajaj Auto has two other operational plants – Chakan (Maharashtra) and Pantnagar (Uttarakhand).

"We will continue our normal business operations, while taking all necessary safety measures, as the alternative is to shut down our operations with ‘no work no pay’ which will have a drastic impact on our employees and supply chain," the company said.

Maharashtra has reported nearly 150,000 covid-19 positive cases so far including more than 7,000 deaths. The state has recorded most number of Covid-19 positive cases in the country so far.

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 06:43 pm

tags #Auto #Bajaj Auto #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Technology

