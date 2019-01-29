Emirates to cut check-in baggage limit on lowest level of economy fares from Feb 4

Passengers flying economy class via Emirates, India's largest foreign carrier, will be allowed to carry check-in baggage of only 15 kg, down from present 20 kg limit, from February 4.

According to a report in The Times of India, passengers buying tickets under the Dubai-based airline’s 'special' category will be permitted to carry reduced weight on all routes except "destinations to and from America and destinations originating from Africa".

Emirates has four sub-categories under the ‘economy’ class, which are special, saver, flex and flex plus. ‘Special’ is the lowest fare category out of the four. The baggage limit remains unchanged for the other three economy categories, business and first class passengers.

The airline has used the weight concept to arrive at the decision which allows a passenger to check-in the total baggage weighing up to the permissible limit of each respective category. The number of bags is irrelevant.

An Emirates spokesperson told the daily that according to the choice of fare type, "Emirates economy class passengers can still enjoy up to 35kg (under flex plus) or two pieces of 23 kg of free baggage allowance. Skywards members continue to enjoy additional baggage benefits in accordance with their membership tier status. Customers can also opt to purchase additional baggage allowance at attractive rates if they do so online in advance of their travel".

For exempted categories of America and Africa, Emirates will use "piece concept" to allow 'special' category passengers to carry only one -23 kg- baggage, instead of two bags. The same change will be applied for flights within US and between US and Europe.

Emirates flew over 58 million passengers in 2017-18, up from over 56 million passengers in 2016-17.