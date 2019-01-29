App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Emirates to cut check-in baggage limit on lowest level of economy fares from Feb 4

Passengers buying tickets under the Dubai-based airline’s 'special' category will be permitted to carry reduced weight on all routes except "destinations to and from America and destinations originating from Africa".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Passengers flying economy class via Emirates, India's largest foreign carrier, will be allowed to carry check-in baggage of only 15 kg, down from present 20 kg limit, from February 4.

According to a report in The Times of India, passengers buying tickets under the Dubai-based airline’s 'special' category will be permitted to carry reduced weight on all routes except "destinations to and from America and destinations originating from Africa".

Emirates has four sub-categories under the ‘economy’ class, which are special, saver, flex and flex plus. ‘Special’ is the lowest fare category out of the four. The baggage limit remains unchanged for the other three economy categories, business and first class passengers.

The airline has used the weight concept to arrive at the decision which allows a passenger to check-in the total baggage weighing up to the permissible limit of each respective category. The number of bags is irrelevant.

related news

An Emirates spokesperson told the daily that according to the choice of fare type, "Emirates economy class passengers can still enjoy up to 35kg (under flex plus) or two pieces of 23 kg of free baggage allowance. Skywards members continue to enjoy additional baggage benefits in accordance with their membership tier status. Customers can also opt to purchase additional baggage allowance at attractive rates if they do so online in advance of their travel".

For exempted categories of America and Africa, Emirates will use "piece concept" to allow 'special' category passengers to carry only one -23 kg- baggage, instead of two bags. The same change will be applied for flights within US and between US and Europe.

Emirates flew over 58 million passengers in 2017-18, up from over 56 million passengers in 2016-17.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 02:16 pm

tags #Companies #Emirates

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.