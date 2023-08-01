ED raid on Pawan Munjal triggers Hero Moto's worst fall in over a year

Pawan Munjal CMD- Hero MotoCorp

Shares of Hero MotoCorp witnessed a decline of over 4 percent on August 1 following CNBC TV-18's report on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducting raids at the residence of Pawan Munjal, Chairman of Hero MotoCorp. The raid was initiated after the ED took cognisance of a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) case.

The DRI had recently apprehended a close aide of Pawan Munjal in possession of undeclared foreign currency.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp fell over 4 percent, trading at a year's low of Rs 3,064, following the news of the ED raid.

In another development this year, Moneycontrol reported on June 15 that domestic automobile major Hero MotoCorp is under the government's scrutiny, as the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has initiated a probe against the company.

The investigation was launched by the MCA after taking cognisance of an earlier probe conducted by the Income Tax department into certain transactions of Hero Motocorp.

According to news agency Reuters, the MCA will assess the company's relationship with a third-party vendor in a case related to alleged diversion of funds, and will also examine its ownership structure.