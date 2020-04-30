App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 06:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact: Domestic air passenger traffic falls 33% in March

The first three months saw the traffic drop by 7.16 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom



Air passenger traffic in India fell by 33 percent in March from the previous month, reflecting the slump in the aviation sector following the nationwide lockdown.

Data released by regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) shows that a little over 77 lakh people flew in March compared to about 1.15 crore in February.

In February, the traffic had grown by 8.98 percent.

The government suspended flight services in late March and the restriction was extended along with the second lockdown gets over on May 3.

For the first three months of the year, the drop was 7.16 percent from a year earlier. "Passengers carried by domestic airlines during Jan-Mar 2020 were 329.12 lakhs, as against 354.52 lakhs during the corresponding period of previous year," the DGCA said in its report.





First Published on Apr 30, 2020 06:57 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Covid-19

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.