Coronavirus pandemic: SpiceJet terminates contract of 13 expat pilots

SpiceJet has terminated the contract of 13 expat pilots flying its Bombardier Q400 planes that were used on UDAN routes.

UDAN is the government's regional connectivity scheme that aims to bring air connectivity to smaller towns.

The move follows a day of similar steps to reduce its salary costs. The budget carrier earlier announced a pay cut for its employees, with Chairman AjaySingh taking the highest trim of 30 percent.

It also said some staff, who are entitled to a flying or performance allowance, would be getting their salaries in two parts,

Responding to a query on the development, a company spokesperson told Moneycontrol:

"SpiceJet has not sacked any pilot. We have served a ‘one-month notice’ to 13 expat Q400 captains, as per their official contract. They have also been paid a month’s salary as per their contract.”

The airline has a fleet of 32 Q400 planes that used to operate nearly 50 UDAN flights a day.

Earlier in March, GoAir terminated contracts of its expat pilots to cut costs and see through the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic on the aviation industry.

The airline has also cut pay and deferred the payment of a part of March salary to April.