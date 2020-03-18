App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Exclusive | Coronavirus pandemic forces GoAir to lay off staff, contracts of some to be axed

The airlines has already suspended its international operations

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
Representative image
GoAir, which on March 17 suspended its international operations, is terminating contracts of some of its employees to cut costs and see through the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic on the aviation industry.

Sources told Moneycontrol that the Wadia-family owned airline sent termination letters to some of its employees on March 16. Moneycontrol has seen a copy of the letter.

It couldn't be ascertained how many of the contractual employees have been asked to leave.

GoAir on March 17 said it is suspending all international operations, starting March 17, until April 15, due to unprecedented decline in air travel.

"GoAir has also initiated a short term and temporary rotational leave without pay programme that will not only help the company counter the short term reduction in capacity, but will also ensure that a cross section of our employees stay away from the workplace to ensure business continuity," the company said in a statement.

The company noted that airlines in India have petitioned the government seeking immediate support, "as most governments around the world have already provided aid."

Moneycontrol  has sought a response from GoAir. The story will be updated as soon we receive the same.

 

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 12:13 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #GoAir

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.