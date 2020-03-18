Exclusive | Coronavirus pandemic forces GoAir to lay off staff, contracts of some to be axed

GoAir, which on March 17 suspended its international operations, is terminating contracts of some of its employees to cut costs and see through the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic on the aviation industry.

Sources told Moneycontrol that the Wadia-family owned airline sent termination letters to some of its employees on March 16. Moneycontrol has seen a copy of the letter.

It couldn't be ascertained how many of the contractual employees have been asked to leave.

GoAir on March 17 said it is suspending all international operations, starting March 17, until April 15, due to unprecedented decline in air travel.

"GoAir has also initiated a short term and temporary rotational leave without pay programme that will not only help the company counter the short term reduction in capacity, but will also ensure that a cross section of our employees stay away from the workplace to ensure business continuity," the company said in a statement.

The company noted that airlines in India have petitioned the government seeking immediate support, "as most governments around the world have already provided aid."

