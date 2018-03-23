App
Mar 23, 2018 07:32 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

City Realities: Evaluating India's city systems

Latha Venkatesh is in conversation with Yuri Afanasiev,Resident Coordinator, UN, Naina Lal Kidwai, Chairperson of Max Financial Services, Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS, Housing & Urban Affairs, Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog and Junaid Ahmad, Country Director-India at World Bank on what it takes to strengthen India's city systems.

