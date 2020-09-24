172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|companies|check-in-baggage-limit-to-be-reset-to-15kg-after-latest-notice-from-ministry-of-civil-aviation-5879801.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Check-in baggage limit to be reset to 15kg, after latest notice from Ministry of Civil Aviation

As per the SoP released on May 21, the limit was 20 kg.

Prince Mathews Thomas
 
 
In a move that may help increase ancillary revenue of airlines, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has amended the provisions regarding baggage limitation, giving the power to carriers to set a policy as per their internal practices.

This means that airlines can now reset the check-in luggage limit back to 15kg. This was increased to 20kg, when domestic flights resumed on May 25. Also, only one check-in baggage was allowed.

In a notice on September 23, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said, "Considering the convenience of the passengers, it has been decided to amend the existing provision in this regard, as follows:

"Baggage Limitation would be as per the airline policies."

As per the SoPs shared on May 21, the guideline was:

"The airlines shall inform the passenger that only one check-in baggage is allowed apart from the hand baggage. The hand baggage shall be governed by the normal norms of the airlines. The check-in baggage should not exceed 20 kg, beyond which the airlines can charge."

A SpiceJet representative confirmed to Moneycontrol that the airline will soon reset the check-in luggage limit to 15kg.
First Published on Sep 24, 2020 01:57 pm

