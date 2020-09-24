Check-in baggage limit to be reset to 15kg, after latest notice from Ministry of Civil Aviation

In a move that may help increase ancillary revenue of airlines, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has amended the provisions regarding baggage limitation, giving the power to carriers to set a policy as per their internal practices.

This means that airlines can now reset the check-in luggage limit back to 15kg. This was increased to 20kg, when domestic flights resumed on May 25. Also, only one check-in baggage was allowed.

In a notice on September 23, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said, "Considering the convenience of the passengers, it has been decided to amend the existing provision in this regard, as follows:

"Baggage Limitation would be as per the airline policies."

As per the SoPs shared on May 21, the guideline was:

"The airlines shall inform the passenger that only one check-in baggage is allowed apart from the hand baggage. The hand baggage shall be governed by the normal norms of the airlines. The check-in baggage should not exceed 20 kg, beyond which the airlines can charge."