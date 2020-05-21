Domestic flights to resume from May 25: Here are the SOPs airlines need to follow

In an order issued on May 21, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) has said that operation of domestic flights can resume from May 25 onwards. The ministry has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) that airlines need to follow.

The airlines shall make all arrangements so as to ensure that the risk of transmission of COVID-19 virus is minimised. Precautionary measures need to be taken within the aircraft as well at the time of check-in, boarding and arrival at the destination.

The airlines shall ensure coordination among the other service providers such as the airports, security agencies, ground handling agencies, etc.

The following are the SOPs for airlines as stated by the MCA:

Pre-Departure Requirements

> All airlines to disseminate the information regarding the precautionary measures to be taken by the passengers. This should be done through their web-sites, travel agents, call centres, display at airports, assistance booths at the airports, etc.

> Airlines to train/ educate their staff and the staff of the ground handlers about the various measures that need to be taken

> Airlines to ensure that their aircraft are sanitized after every trip and at the end of the day, as per the protocol prescribed by the DGCA.

> All airlines to take adequate steps to ensure that all tickets are sold electronically. They should build enough redundancy so as to ensure uninterrupted service to the passengers.

> Educate the passenger about the web check-in process. They should provide alternatives if a passenger does not have a computer at home. Facilities of tele check-in should also be provided.

> Inform all passengers that they will have to necessarily follow a web check in/ tele check-in process.

> Airlines should devise a system that web-check-in or tele check-in is possible only when the passenger certifies the status of their health through the Aarogya Setu App or a self-declaration form. The passenger shall give a declaration to the following effect:

- I/we am/are not residing in any containment zone.

- I/we am/are not suffering from any fever/cough/and respiratory distress

- I/we am are not under quarantine.

- If I/we develop any of the above-mentioned symptoms I shall contact the concerned health authorities, immediately.

- I/we have not tested COVID-19 positive in last two months.

- I/we am eligible to travel as per the extant norms.

- I shall make my mobile number / contact details available to the airlines whenever required by them.

- I understand that if I undertake the air journey without meeting the eligibility criteria, I would be liable to penal action

> The airlines shall ensure that the boarding pass is issued only after the declaration given above has been made by the passenger. In case of a PNR having more than one passenger, the declaration would be deemed to be covering all the passengers mentioned in the PNR

> The airlines shall keep a record of the aforesaid declaration and make it available to any Central Government of State Government agency if required

> The airlines shall inform the passenger that only one check-in baggage is allowed apart from the hand baggage. The hand baggage shall be governed by the normal norms of the airlines. The check-in baggage should not exceed 20 kg, beyond which the airlines can charge.

> The booking system of the airlines should provide for printing of baggage tag by the passenger himself herself. An alternative simple mechanism should also be provided to the passengers.

Arrival at the Airport

> Inform the passenger that the reporting time at the airport is at least two hours before the scheduled time of departure.

> Provide adequate protective gear to all their staff.

> Ensure that all their staff is adequately trained about the various protective measures

> Make adequate staff available at the entry to the airport to assist the passengers.

> The body temperature of each passenger to be taken. Symptomatic passengers should not be allowed to enter the airport. Passengers denied travel due high temperature or age to be permitted to change their date of travel without penalty. Airlines to keep all such records.

> For passengers with special needs like wheel chair, unaccompanied minor etc., the handling staff to be in full protection gear with pre-sanitized wheelchairs.

Baggage Drop Facilities

> Airlines should provide enough number of counters to facilitate easy baggage drop by the passengers.

> At the baggage drop counter arrangement shall be made such that the passenger displays the PNR and his/her identification to the staff. The passenger shall also show/indicate the PNR number written/printed on his/her baggage to the staff. Upon confirmation, the staff shall print the baggage tag, attach it on the bag and accept the bag. Instead of issuing a printed receipt to the passenger, an electronic receipt in the form of an SMS shall be sent to the passenger.

> Frontline staff to wear mandatory Protective gear. Staff at counters and ensure safe distance while accepting baggage.

> Only one hand baggage and one piece of checked-in baggage (20 kg) to be permitted in initial phase

> The baggage drop procedure to be completed at least 60 minutes before departure

> The airline should prominently display the precautionary steps to be taken by the passenger.

> Any payment made on account of tickets/excess baggage etc. to be accepted through Digital Mode only.

> Airline to release passengers for security after check-in /baggage drop off in restricted numbers to ensure social distancing at the security gates.

At the Boarding Gate

> Airlines to make announcements at the waiting area and educate the passengers.

> Boarding to commence 60 minutes before departure and gate to close at D 20 minutes.

> Airlines to supply protection kit to each passenger (three layered surgical masks, face shield and sanitizer) near the boarding gate. They should wear mask and sanitize their hands before proceeding to the boarding gate for scanning of the boarding pass. Passengers to continue wearing the mask throughout the journey.

> The body temperature of each passenger to be taken at the boarding.

> Symptomatic passengers should not be permitted to board the aircraft.

> Staggered sequential boarding in batches of 10 to be practiced. If possible, self-scanning of paper / e-boarding pass. The passengers to display their ID before boarding,

> No passenger to be allowed to board without face mask.

> Check-in of the boarding pass would be done by the passenger by self scanning of e-boarding pass. Passengers would be required to show their ID card to the airline staff at the boarding gate.

> Ensure that the passengers board the aircraft in a sequential manner as per announcement by the airlines.

> If a bus is being used for boarding, the airlines shall ensure that the bus is not crowded. Also, the bus should be sanitized continuously.

> Airlines should ensure that there is no crowding on the step ladder. The grab rails of the step ladder should be sanitized continuously.

Inside the aircraft

> Throughout the flight, hygiene and sanitation shall be maintained by the passengers. Face to face interaction to be minimized.

> Cabin Crew must wear PPE, which includes full body gown, shoe cover, mask, gloves etc. All PPE, its type and its material to conform to the standards and specifications laid down by international bodies like WHO/ICMR All passengers shall wear face mask while in the aircraft.

> Hand baggage to be restricted to bare minimum Stowage bins to be closed as soon as full so as to avoid unwarranted touch. Offload over-sized / excess cabin baggage, if any, as early as possible and send to Cargo hold.

> Passenger to be advised to minimize use of lavatory and to avoid any non essential movement in the aisles.

> Ensure that there is no queuing at the lavatory and only one companion for children and the elderly to be allowed.

> There shall be no meal services in the aircraft Water bottle to be made available in the galley area or on the seats. Passengers would not be permitted to consume any catables inside the aircraft during the flight (except on health grounds) No paper / magazine will be available in the aircraft.

> Repeated announcements to be made wrt COVID-19 safety protocols. Also, passengers to be advised to minimize the use of lavatories, and to avoid any non-essential movement in the aisles.

> There would be no onboard sale of any item to minimize the physical contacts

> On arrival at the destination, the passengers should be allowed to exit in a sequence so as to avoid any bunching.

> Airplane lavatories to be cleaned / sanitized after every one hour of flight.

> Sprayed with disinfecting solution from time to time.

> Clearance of seat pockets of all items except for safety card, which will be replaced or sanitized after every flight

> All on-board sales to be suspended.

General

> Airlines to do health check-up of all crew regularly.

> All flying crew to be given full protective suits.

> All crew to be sufficiently educated and trained about preventive measures.

> As far as practically possible, the same set of cabin and cockpit crew to be rostered together to prevent possibility of cross-contamination.

> The norms for cockpit crew entry in cockpit before the flight and exit post flight to be laid down so as to ensure minimum exposure and contact with passengers.

> Strict norms to be put in place to ensure restricted entry of ground staff in the aircraft and particularly the cockpit.

> The entry of cabin crew in cockpit during flight to be restricted to minimum possible.

> If any crew or other staff comes in contact of COVID-19 patient or exposed to possible infection, the APHO at the airport to be contacted.

> Airport operators and Health officials to have well defined processes to handle COVID-19 positive cases or any other health emergency.

> Cleaning and disinfection of frequently /recently touched surfaces after every flight with alcohol-based cleaning agent. Galley and Lavatories also to be sanitized and disinfected. Approved procedures for disinfection using OEM / DGCA approved chemicals reagents to be used.

> DGCA would issue (if not already issued) the COVID-19 specific detailed guidelines, as required, in respect of technical issues, training of crew, and processes related to operations and maintenance including cleaning sanitizing of aircraft etc. for strict compliance by all concerned.

> All aircraft to be sanitized after each trip as per the norms laid down by DGCA.

> At the end of the day each aircraft to be fully sanitized as per the norms of the DGCA

> Airlines to have guidelines in place for disinfection during a transit flights having passengers for onward destination. Appropriate air-conditioning inside the aircraft be provided.

> In case of COVID-19 related medical emergency on board, aircraft disinfection to be carried with special attention to the affected seats.

Seat number Name of passenger Contact number Destination address PIN Code of destination address

> Airlines shall furnish the passengers manifest of each flight to the State / UT in the following format:

The MCA order comes as India is in its fourth phase of lockdown which has been extended till May 31. India has been under lockdown since March 25 to combat spread of the coronavirus. Air travel was suspended a few days before the lockdown came into effect.

