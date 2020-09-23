172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|companies|byjus-raises-funds-from-blackrock-sands-capital-and-alkeon-capital-5873411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 07:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Byju’s raises funds from BlackRock, Sands Capital and Alkeon Capital

Byju’s has raised over a billion dollars in 2020 alone, more than the entire Indian ed-tech industry raised in 2019.

M. Sriram

Byju’s, India’s second-largest startup by valuation, said on September 22 that it had raised a round of funding led by investment management firm BlackRock, tech investor Sands Capital and hedge fund Alkeon Capital. Existing investors General Atlantic. Owl Ventures and Tiger Global, also participated.

Byju’s did not state the amount it had raised or its valuation in the round. It was valued at $10.8 billion by private equity firm Silver Lake earlier in September.

“As we continue to create engaging and personalised learning solutions, partnerships like these reaffirm our commitment to build and transform the global learning landscape through technology, innovation and quality pedagogy. Continued support from our existing investors is a testament of their confidence in us and our mission,” said Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO, in a statement.

Close

Byju’s has raised over a billion dollars in 2020 alone, more than the entire Indian ed-tech industry raised in 2019. The sector, as a whole, has been turbo-charged by the pandemic which has forced students to learn from home and made companies come up with newer solutions to replicate and better the offline experience.

related news

The company said that, since the lockdown, it had added over 25 million new students on its platform. It currently has over 70 million registered students and 4.5 million annual paid subscriptions.

Byju’s has also seen its valuation double in a year. Investors who have come in this year include Tiger, Mary Meeker-led BOND, DST Global and Silver Lake.
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 07:40 am

tags #Byjus’ #Startup

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.