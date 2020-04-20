App
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AirAsia India the first private airline to close bookings till further notice

Most of the other airlines continue to keep their counters open

AirAsia India has closed bookings until further notice, the joint venture airline between Tata Sons and AirAsia Berhad stated.

It is the first private airline to completely comply with the orders issued by industry regulator DGCA, which had asked carriers to stop bookings till further notice.

"AirAsia India has complied with the order issued by DGCA on April 19," an AirAsia India spokesperson told Moneycontrol

Executives from the industry added that the low-cost carrier will now open bookings only after hearing from the industry regulator.

Government-owned Air India has also stopped bookings, news agency PTI reported. But it is not clear if the airline, like AirAsia India, will now open bookings only after it receives orders from DGCA.

While other airlines, including IndiGo and SpiceJet, are not accepting bookings for travel from May 4 - as they had done earlier - the carriers have opened counters for travel on further dates.

While IndiGo and Vistara have opened their online counters for booking from June 1, customers travelling by SpiceJet and GoAir can book tickets for travel from May 16.

The issue had risen after airlines, despite the lockdown, accepted bookings. They continued to do so, even after the lockdown was extended to May 3. Customers also took to social media platforms, complaining about refunds, or the lack of them.

 

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 04:33 pm

