Air India has laid off employees working post-retirement to cut costs: CMD Bansal

Rajiv Bansal added that employees who had got their stints extended post retirement, have been laid off
Air India is working on a plan to cut costs, including reducing staffing costs and thereby the dependence on government largesse, a top executive said on July 16.
"We are trying to increase the topline, and are trying to contain costs," said Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal, addressing a media conference, along with Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
Bansal added that the airline is working on four fronts to reduce costs - reduce debt, cut on lease rentals, trim staffing costs and lessen operating costs.