App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 25, 2019 06:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Solar aims at 50% market share, says Official

80 per cent of solar panels available in the country were made in China, the company was manufacturing module and panels, which were cheaper and durable, for Indian markets, general manager(business development) of Adani Solar, Cecil Augustine, told reporters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Adani Groups solar manufacturing arm Adani Solar is expecting to get 50 per cent market share in two years, a top company official said on May 25.

80 per cent of solar panels available in the country were made in China, the company was manufacturing module and panels, which were cheaper and durable, for Indian markets, general manager(business development) of Adani Solar, Cecil Augustine, told reporters.

With a marketshare of 10 per cent and expected growth, the company was sure to capture 50 per cent marketshare in another two years, Augustine said. The company official was here to announce the launch of its retail distribution business in Tamil Nadu with K Powers Solar, an exclusive channel partner for the region.

In a span of three months, Adani Solar has expanded the retail distribution of its solar panels in seven regions, helping over 500 cities across the country meet their renewable energy requirement, he said.

related news

The partnership with K Powers is a stride towards facilitating the switch to sustainable solar power, across consumers, SMEs, MSMEs and institutions in the state at the lowest capex costs, he added.

Tamil Nadu is an emerging solar power-producing state with many big firms switching over to solar energy and Vision Tamil Nadu 2023, managing director of K Powers Sanjay Kondaas said.

A strategic plan for infrastructure development in Tamil Nadu includes a solar energy target of 5,000 MW, he said. The partnership would help to contribute for achieving the states goals in harnessing solar energy and increasing power generation, Kondaas said.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 25, 2019 06:40 pm

tags #Adani Solar #Business #Companies #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

First look! Karan Johar to turn host for a dating show on Netflix titl ...

Priyanaka Chopra Jonas' Ethiopian visit focuses on children who have f ...

83: Ranveer Singh shares a few candid photos of him in a deep conversa ...

Karan Johar can't spend his birthday with Yash and Roohi, but he'll ma ...

Aladdin targeted by TamilRockers; this Will Smith film is now online

Inside Pics: Kunal Kemmu surrounded by Soha, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Ka ...

Alia Bhatt spends Friday night chilling with beau Ranbir Kapoor and hi ...

Saaransh: Anupam Kher takes us back to the times when he portrayed the ...

Anil Kapoor catches up with Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle i ...

No Need for Rahul Gandhi to Resign, Congress Leaders in Kerala

NHRC Notice to Gujarat Govt Over Death of Children in Surat Fire

DRI Arrests 6 Pakistani Men for Smuggling 218 Kg of Narcotic at Gujara ...

Narendra Modi Unanimously Elected Leader of NDA, to Stake Claim to For ...

Computer Baba Hits Refresh Button Again After Diggy Raja’s Loss, Say ...

BJP Milked Nationalism for Lok Sabha Poll Victory, Says Jitan Ram Manj ...

Twitter Not Totally Happy with Netflix Announcing Karan Johar's New Da ...

It Took Just One BJP Karyakarta to Topple the Congress Giant, Says Smr ...

DRI Seizes 160 Gold Biscuits Worth Rs 5.77 Crore Smuggle Into India fr ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

An international sequel: The return of NaMo plays out in America with ...

Election Commission submits list of elected candidates to President; p ...

LS election 2019: Modi has raised the bar for how a politician should ...

How Modi came up trumps to swing results in Lok Sabha elections 2019

A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

Sensex likely to hit 45,000 level in next 12 months, says Ridham Desai ...

Economic slowdown not drastic enough for immediate government action, ...

World media lauds Narendra Modi on historic win, but sceptics warn of ...

Pakistan's Shaheen II test an attempt to project strength, but fails t ...

Why does the end of Game of Thrones, Big Bang Theory, MCU Phase 3 feel ...

Narendra Modi's conundrum on Pakistan policy: Hasty response to peace ...

French Open 2019, men's singles preview: Rafael Nadal favourite to win ...

Narendra Modi govt returned to power on delivery of social infra proje ...

Cyclone Fani: In the aftermath, an attempt to rebuild life, return to ...

The Hour of Lynching: New documentary looks at lives shattered in the ...

Huawei's future smartphones and laptops can not support an SD or micro ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.