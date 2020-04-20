App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 08:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WTI Crude futures for May delivery plummets 40.18% to $10.93/barrel

The May contract traded in the range of $11.04 per barrel at the lower end and $17.85 at the upper end during the day

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

WTI Crude Oil futures for May delivery slipped to $10.93 per barrel on April 20 on fear of rapidly filling global storage facilities caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The fear in the market is that US storage facility will run out of space by mid-May.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude contact for May fell 40.18 percent to $10.93 per barrel in New York. The May contract is set to expire on April 21. The June contract was trading down 11.03 percent to $22.27 per barrel.

“NYMEX crude May contract has slipped below $11/bbl for the first time since March 1999. June contract is down 7 percent near $23/bbl and is still holding above the lows set earlier in the day. The sell-off in near month contract is largely because of position squaring ahead of expiry .There are huge stocks in US storage and this has pressurised near month prices,” said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head of Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

The May contract traded in the range of $10.63 per barrel at the lower end and $17.85 at the upper end during the day.

The International Energy Agency in its monthly report said April demand may be down by 29 million barrels per day from the same period last year, the level last seen in 1995.

On April 19, China reported that GDP shrunk by 6.8 percent, the worst since 1976 as the country took extreme measures to contain the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

In the domestic market, MCX crude oil delivery for April closed at Rs 965 per barrel down Rs 471, or 32.8 percent. The same for May delivery slipped Rs 259, or 12.86 percent, to Rs 1,755 per barrel.

Brent Crude, London based international benchmark for June contract, declined 5.95 percent to $26.41 per barrel at 12:50 pm (GMT).

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 06:50 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #WTI crude

