    LPG cylinder rates hiked by Rs 50 in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities: Check rates

    As per the new rates, the cost of a 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 50 to Rs 999.50 per cylinder

    May 07, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
    The domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder prices have been hiked by over Rs 50 in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities from May 7, 2022. As per the new rates, the cost of a 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 50 to Rs 999.50 per cylinder, reported ANI.

    On May 1, the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder prices was hiked by Rs 102 from Rs 2,253 from May 1, according to an ANI. Each of the commercial LPG cylinderl now costs Rs 2,355.50 as against Rs 2,253 earlier. The price of a 5kg LPG cylinder was also raised to Rs 655.

    Previously, the rate of 19-kg commercial LPG was increased by Rs 250 per cylinder to Rs 2,253 on April 1. Further, the price of commercial LPG was hiked by Rs 105 on March 1, 2022.

    The recent price hike in petrol and petroleum products is due to a sharp increase in global energy prices as a result of the Russia-Ukraine crisis that has led to supply chain constraints.



    Moneycontrol News
