Commercial LPG cylinder prices raised by Rs 102, domestic cooking gas stays unchanged

The 19kg LPG cylinder prices have been hiked by Rs 102 from Rs 2,253 from May 1, according to an ANI news alert.

Each of the commercial LPG cylinders will now cost Rs 2,355.50 as against Rs 2,253 earlier.

The price of a 5kg LPG cylinder has also been raised to Rs 655, said the alert.

The price of the 14.2kg domestic LPG cylinder stayed unchanged on May 1. Cooking gas cylinder prices were increased for the first time in March 2022 since October 2021. Prices were on a freeze since then despite the cost of raw material spiralling.

On the other hand, the cost of a 19kg LPG cylinder’s price was slashed by Rs 58 to Rs 1954.50 per cylinder In Delhi.





