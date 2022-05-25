business Government fights food inflation | Sugar exports restricted, import of edible oil allowed Global sugar prices have gained over 20 percent while sugar prices in India surged nearly 6 percent in the past year. India has now put sugar exports in the restrictive category from June 1 and restricted sugar exports at 100 lakh tonnes. Is the Indian government doing enough to fight food inflation? Let's find out with Manisha Gupta and Karunya Rao.