English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats

    Fuel Prices on March 10: Petrol, diesel prices today in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai & other cities

    In Mumbai, a cut on November 4 reduced the price of petrol to Rs 109.98 a litre, which remains unchanged. Diesel is at Rs 94.14 a litre.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 07:24 AM IST
    It is feared that the Russia-Ukraine war will spill over into India’s retail fuel prices soon. (Representative Image)

    It is feared that the Russia-Ukraine war will spill over into India’s retail fuel prices soon. (Representative Image)

    Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on March 10 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, a notification issued by state-owned fuel retailers showed.

    But, there is a price reshuffle in cities like Noida and Lucknow, News18 reported.

    In Noida petrol Rs 95.36 and diesel Rs 86.87 per litre; Lucknow petrol Rs 95.14 and diesel Rs 86.68 per litre.

    In Mumbai, a cut on November 4 reduced the price of petrol to Rs 109.98 a litre, which remains unchanged. Diesel is at Rs 94.14 a litre.

    Delhi had reduced the local sales tax, or the value-added tax (VAT), on petrol from 30 to 19.4 percent from December 1 midnight, bringing down the price by around Rs 8 to Rs 95.41 per litre.

    Close

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Mar 08, 2022

    Tuesday, 08th March, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Mar 08, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      110
    View more

    Tuesday, 08th March, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Mar 08, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 95.41 while diesel costs Rs 86.67 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices remained at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79.In Chennai, petrol now costs Rs 101.40 and diesel is sold at Rs 91.43.

    A rally drives oil prices to their highest in almost a decade

    Last week's rally has driven oil prices to their highest in almost a decade with no signs of abating. As supplies from top exporter Russia, which ships more than seven million barrels per day (bpd), are disrupted by sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine, high oil prices have spooked equity markets.

    Also Read: How much hike in petrol, diesel prices is warranted by the dizzying rise in crude oil prices?

    In morning trade in Asia on March 9, global benchmark Brent crude was trading at $130.31 per barrel, up 1.82 percent on the day but still off a peak of $139.13 touched on March 7. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 1.41 percent at $125.45 per barrel.

    The major impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is likely to continue. US President Joe Biden banned imports of Russian oil on March 8 to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine as desperate civilians fled besieged cities and fresh fighting raged.

    The hostility between Russia and Ukraine, along with sustained demand, is expected to take global crude oil prices even higher in the short term.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Brent crude #crude #diesel #diesel price #petrol #Petrol price #Russia Ukraine
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 07:24 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.