Crude oil futures down 1.39% on rise in US inventory, coronavirus economic impact

Crude oil futures slipped 1.39 percent to Rs 3,753 per barrel on January 30 as participants increased their long position as seen by the open interest. The fall was triggered by a rise in US inventories by 3.5 million barrels for the week-ended January 24 and fears that the increasing spread of coronavirus could have on global economic growth.

Fears of the virus impact on oil demand are increasing as major airlines cancelled or reduced direct flights to China and travel advisories issued by different governments led to drop in the number of passengers.

In the futures market, crude oil touched an intraday high of Rs 3,799 and an intraday low of Rs 3,751 per barrel on the MCX. For February, crude touched a low of Rs 3,735 and a high of Rs 4,663.

Crude oil delivery for February was down Rs 51, or 1.34 percent, to Rs 3,770 per barrel. The same for March slipped Rs 51, or 1.33 percent, to Rs 3,774 per barrel.

The value of the February and March contracts traded so far is Rs 3,350.13 crore and Rs 72.12 crore, respectively.