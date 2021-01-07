MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Copper futures trade steady at Rs 618.60 per kg in evening trade

In the futures market, copper for January delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 622.20 and a low of Rs 617.85 per kg on the MCX.

Sandeep Sinha
Mumbai / January 07, 2021 / 05:25 PM IST

Copper prices trade flat at Rs 618.60 per kg on January 7 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. The base metal traded in the green in the evening session after a gap-up open.

Copper prices were getting support from declining inventories at LME and SHFE accredited warehouses and supply concerns from Peru. The three-week-long blockades by locals prevented Peru’s Las Bambas mine export of 189,000 tonnes of copper concentrates. The mine accounts for 2 percent of the global copper supply.

The US dollar trades higher at 89.91, or up 0.46 percent after recouping early losses in the evening session.

Neha Qureshi, Technical Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said, “LME Copper is trading on a flat note after hitting a 52-week high $8,169.75 levels where it will continue its sideways to marginal upside momentum up to $8,090-$8,140 levels with support placed at $8,030-$7,980 levels.

MCX Copper January holds a resistance near its all-time high Rs 625.35 levels where it is trading on a flat note and could trade in a range of Rs 616-623 levels, she said. Qureshi advises her clients to buy Copper January at Rs 616-616.50 with a stop loss of Rs 614 and a target of Rs 620.

Close

Related stories

MCX iCOMDEX Base Metal Index was up 16.71 points, or 0.12 percent, at 13,958.24 at 16:34.

In the futures market, copper for January delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 622.20 and a low of Rs 617.85 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the base metal has touched a low of Rs 548 and a high of Rs 625.35.

Copper delivery for January gained Rs 0.65, or 0.11 percent, to Rs 618.60 per kg at 16:35 hours with a business turnover of 4,715 lots. The same for the February contract was higher at Rs 0.80, or 0.13 percent to Rs 619.05 per kg with a turnover of 281 lots.

The value of January and February’s contracts traded so far is Rs 999.05 crore and Rs 32.55 crore, respectively.

At 1109 (GMT), the red metal price gained 0.28 percent quoting at $8,052 per tonne in London.

For all commodities-related news, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Sandeep Sinha
TAGS: #Business #Commodities #Copper
first published: Jan 7, 2021 05:25 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.