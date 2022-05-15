English
    CNG price increased by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi-NCR

    Since October last year, when local and international gas prices began to rise, city gas distributors have also raised prices on a regular basis.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 15, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST
    Representative Image


    The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has increased the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi-NCR by Rs 2 per kilogramme, with effect from 6 a.m. on May 15.

    Following the latest price hike, CNG currently costs Rs 73.61 per kg in Delhi, Rs 76.17 in Noida, and Rs 81.94 in Gurugram.

    IGL has also raised gas prices in other cities as well. After the hike, CNG costs Rs 84.07 per kg in Rewari, Rs 82.27 in Karnal and Kaithal, Rs 85.40 in Kanpur, Hamirpur, and Fatehpur, and Rs 83.88 in Ajmer, Pali, and Rajsamand.

     

     

    Since October last year, when local and international gas prices began to rise, city gas distributors have also raised prices on a regular basis.



    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 15, 2022 09:32 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights reserved.