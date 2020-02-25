CNBC-TV18 to host 15th edition of India Business Leader Awards on February 28

India's No. 1 business channel CNBC-TV18 is all set to host the highly-awaited annual awards night – the 'India Business Leader Awards'. The 15th edition of the show will be held on February 28 in Mumbai.

The India Business Leader Awards honours high-achievers, outstanding leaders and true visionaries of corporate India.

The awards recognise personalities who have contributed their expertise to bring about an equitable economic growth or have excelled in building profitable, sustainable and socially conscious businesses.

Chaired by Aditya Puri, Managing Director, HDFC Bank, the challenging task of shortlisting the winners from an eminent list of nominees has been handed over to a jury comprising high-achievers and exemplary leaders such as the Hon'ble Minister of State, Finance & Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur, and industry veterans, Varun Berry, Managing Director, Britannia, Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, State Bank of India, Zia Mody, founder and Managing Partner, AZB & Partner, Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director, ITC, and Zarin Daruwala, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank.

It was a challenging task to select winners who are stalwarts in their respective fields, they contribute towards economic growth and are working earnestly towards establishing profitable, sustainable and socially-conscious businesses.

The jury-meet also witnessed a high power panel discussion focused on 'Going for growth: $5 trillion Target', moderated by CNBC-TV18's Managing Editor Shereen Bhan in the presence of prominent industry veterans and jury members. The engaging discussion focused on the current state of the Indian economy, fiscal and monetary measures being taken by the Government to boost and bring the mojo back. The panel ended on a positive outlook where the panelists are optimistic about revival and believe in the resilience of the Indian economy.

"Since its inception, CNBC-TV18 for the past 20 years has challenged and charted new avenues in the dissemination of business and financial news. India Business Leaders Awards is one such initiative by CNBC-TV18 that has honored and celebrated excellence of business leaders who have continuously contributed towards the immense economic development of the country. This year, we are excited and delighted to host the incredible jury panel for IBLA's 15th year in the industry. We hope to discover and felicitate outstanding performers for the year 2020," said Shereen.