Cigarette-maker Godfrey Phillips, other KK Modi businesses up for sale, says Lalit Modi

All assets owned by late industrialist KK Modi, including cigarette-maker Godfrey Phillips, are up for sale, his son Lalit Modi confirmed on January 27.

Godfrey Phillips India, which manufactures Malboro cigarettes in India, currently has two major stakeholders – Phillip Morris (which owns 25.1 percent) and the KK Modi Group (47.09 percent).



Just to set the record straight. Yes all Assets of the #kkmodi group are going on sale. I mean all. The other 3 trustees wanted to continue running the Business But I felt post my father passing away - the value will deplete. I voted for sale. https://t.co/dJOIYsevJR. Sale On pic.twitter.com/lKOKZXP04z

— Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) January 27, 2020

Krishan Kumar Modi, who was chairman of Modi Enterprises, passed away in November last year. His wife Bina was appointed as Chairperson following his death.

The group will not be selling its stake in Colorbar, Ego Italian, Beacon Travels and the education businesses, Lalit Modi said in a tweet. Bina Modi, her son Samir and daughter Charu will retain these remaining brands.

Other companies where the promoter stakes are up for sale are Modicare, Modicare Healthcare Placement and 24Seven convenience stores.



All companies/ land / investments in any other companies - and assets listed on https://t.co/ZiEHDaVnkT will be on sale except - #colorbar / ego / Beacon Travels and education businesses. Which will be retained to be run by Samir / BINA / Charu. Rest on sale. Including #indofilpic.twitter.com/6tl6xNKV5M — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) January 27, 2020



“The investment banker will have mandate to sell to highest bidder. The banker will be assisted by group CEO RK Malhotra,” Lalit Modi said.

Another tweet by Lalit Modi indicated possible differences in the family, where he says he did not approve of his mother Bina running the business.