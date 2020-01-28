App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cigarette-maker Godfrey Phillips, other KK Modi businesses up for sale, says Lalit Modi

Other companies where the promoter stakes are up for sale are Modicare, Modicare Healthcare Placement and 24Seven convenience stores.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
All assets owned by late industrialist KK Modi, including cigarette-maker Godfrey Phillips, are up for sale, his son Lalit Modi confirmed on January 27.

Godfrey Phillips India, which manufactures Malboro cigarettes in India, currently has two major stakeholders – Phillip Morris (which owns 25.1 percent) and the KK Modi Group (47.09 percent).

Krishan Kumar Modi, who was chairman of Modi Enterprises, passed away in November last year. His wife Bina was appointed as Chairperson following his death.

The group will not be selling its stake in Colorbar, Ego Italian, Beacon Travels and the education businesses, Lalit Modi said in a tweet. Bina Modi, her son Samir and daughter Charu will retain these remaining brands.

“The investment banker will have mandate to sell to highest bidder. The banker will be assisted by group CEO RK Malhotra,” Lalit Modi said.

Another tweet by Lalit Modi indicated possible differences in the family, where he says he did not approve of his mother Bina running the business.


At 09:23 hours, Godfrey Phillips India was quoting Rs 1,416.15, down Rs 22.60, or 1.57 percent.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 09:27 am

tags #Godfrey Phillips India #Lalit Modi #stocks

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.