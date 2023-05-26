McLaren Artura hybrid supercar launched in India at Rs 5.1 crore

Mclaren says it has already delivered one car to a customer in Mumbai.

McLaren has officially launched the Artura in India at a price starting from Rs 5.1 crore (ex-showroom India). The high-performance hybrid electric vehicle is the British sports car manufacturer’s third model for sale in India, after the GT and the 720S.

While the company didn’t share the sales target for the new Artura, it has confirmed that one unit of this model has already been delivered to a customer in Mumbai.

Just like McLaren’s other product lines, Artura will be imported as a Completely Built Unit from its facility and will be attracting more than 100% imported duty.

Specs

The Artura PHEV is powered by a 3.0-litre Twin-Turbo V6 petrol engine that generates 577bhp of maximum power and 584 Nm of peak torque. The turbocharged petrol engine is assisted by an electric motor that develops an additional 94 bhp of power and 225Nm of peak torque.

"Our impact in the Indian market in our first year has been outstanding, and we look forward to continuing to provide our customers with exceptional service and the ultimate driving experience," says Paul Harris, Managing Director – APAC and China, McLaren Automotive.

“The McLaren Artura is the first model to have the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), which sets new standards for advanced, flexible chassis design and has been optimised for hybrid applications through the bespoke battery compartment, domain-based ethernet electrical architecture, as well as electrical heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (eHVAC) system, the company said in a statement,

Lalit Choudary, Chairman & Managing Director, McLaren Mumbai, stated that the brand has captured a 25 percent market share of the segment in one year of operation and has sold more than 20 cars.