Can anyone fit Elon Musk’s resume in a single page? A job assistance company tried to do it

Randomly, if someone asks you to imagine the number of pages it would take to write Elon Musk’s resume, your answer certainly would not be one page, given the list of achievements he has in his life. However a resume-assisting forum attempted it and results are impressive, to say the least.

Resume writing experts at Novoresume, who believe in ‘less, is more’ concept of preparing the resumes, accomplished this task.

In order to prove that a resume of ‘one of the most accomplished CEOs and leaders in the world’ can be written in one page, they employed an efficient use of design principles.

A sample resume on the Novoresume website cramps almost all major achievements accomplished by the technocrat.

This is the latest version which includes the updates. The writers there had created a resume in 2016 as well.

The 2018 version includes the latest achievement of launching Falcon Heavy and his plans to revolutionalise inter-continent travelling using rockets under the SpaceX header.

Similarly, The Boring Company header lists the successful sale of 50,000 baseball caps and 20,000 flamethrowers by which he raised more than USD 11 million.

The resume also lists his set of skills which include marketing, resiliency, time management, creativity, and micromanagement, among others. Interestingly, he has called himself a nano-manager (a play on the word micromanager) confessing that he has an OCD on product-related issues and can only see what’s wrong, never what’s right.