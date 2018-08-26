App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2018 10:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet note soon for stake purchase by major ports in Dredging Corporation

The Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCI), a state run entity under the administrative control of the Ministry of Shipping, provides dredging services to the major ports of the country and is a pioneer organisation for maritime development.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

A Cabinet note is likely in a fortnight, paving the way for three of the top 12 major ports in India to pick up stake in state-run entity Dredging Corporation of India (DCI), a top official has said.

The Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCI), a state run entity under the administrative control of the Ministry of Shipping, provides dredging services to the major ports of the country and is a pioneer organisation for maritime development.

"A Cabinet note is likely soon for pick up of equity stake in DCI by three of the 12 major ports in the country," a top official who did not wish to be quoted told PTI.

The official said the ports that may pick up stake include Paradio Port Trust (PPT), Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) and New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT).

related news

The pick up of the stake, if Cabinet approves it, will be based on the availability of surplus funds with the ports, the official added.

Earlier on June 18, 2018, a meeting of the heads of the major ports was held, chaired by Shipping Secretary Gopal Krishna in which the issue of divestment proposal of the DCI was discussed.

Three of the ports had evinced interest in acquiring shares of the DCI, given the availability of surplus fund lying with them.

The government had earlier said that a committee to understand the modalities with regard to proposal of acquiring shares of DCI by three ports had been constituted.

Currently, the government holds 73 per cent stake in the company.

DCI is involved in maintenance dredging, capital dredging, beach nourishment, land reclamation, shallow water dredging, project management consultancy and marine construction.
First Published on Aug 26, 2018 10:35 am

tags #Business #Cabinet #Companies #Dredging Corporation of India #Economy

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.