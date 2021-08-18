MARKET NEWS

Buy VIP Industries; target of Rs 525: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on VIP Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 525 in its research report dated August 12, 2021.

August 18, 2021 / 11:26 AM IST
ICICI Direct's research report on VIP Industries


VIP Industries is one of Asia’s leading seller/manufacturer of various type of luggage’s, backpacks and handbags. VIP has a range of leading brands, positioned across entire price range, catering to value (Aristocrat) mid (VIP, Skybags) and premium (Carlton, Caprese) price points. Market leader in the organised luggage space (oligopoly market) VIP has, over the years, maintained balance sheet prudence with stringent working capital policy, virtually debt free status and healthy RoCE: 30%+


Outlook


We maintain BUY recommendation on the stock We value VIP at Rs 525 i.e.42x FY23E EPS (earlier Rs 420)


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #VIP Industries
first published: Aug 18, 2021 11:26 am

