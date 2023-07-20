Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1705: KR Choksey

buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey's research report on IndusInd Bank

In Q1FY24, Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 4.2% QoQ/ 18.0% YoY to INR 48,671 Mn. The Net Interest Margins (NIMs) were 4.29% for Q1FY24, an improvement of 8 bps YoY, while stable on QoQ basis. Pre-Provision Operating Profits (PPOP) grew 11.7% YoY/ 2.0% QoQ in Q1FY24 to INR 38,315 Mn. Provisions for Q1FY24 were INR 9,916 Mn, a decline of 20.7% YoY and 3.7% QoQ. The net profit for Q1FY24 stood at INR 21,245 Mn, an increase of 30.2% YoY and 4.0% QoQ, primarily led by lower provisions. As of June 30, 2023, GNPA/ NNPA were 1.94%/ 0.58%, respectively, which improved from 1.98%/ 0.59% as of March 31, 2023, respectively. Advances grew at 21.4% YoY/ 3.8% QoQ at INR 30,10,410 Mn, while deposits grew at 14.6% YoY/ 3.3% QoQ at INR 34,70,470 Mn as of June 30, 2023. The bank's total Capital Adequacy Ratio as per Basel III guidelines stood at 18.4% as of June 30, 2023. Tier 1 CRAR was at 16.44%.



Outlook

We assign a P/B multiple of 1.9x to the FY25E adj. BVPS of INR 898.4 and revise our target price to INR 1,705 per share (earlier INR 1,475), an upside of 20.0% over the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our rating on the shares of IndusInd Bank to "BUY."

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

IndusInd Bank - 20 -07 - 2023 - kr