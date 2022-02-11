Buy Escorts; target of Rs 2200: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Escorts

Escorts is India’s fourth largest tractor maker (11.3% FY21 market share) and also serves the domestic construction equipment, railways space. FY21 sales mix – tractors 82%, construction equipment 11%, railways 7% Past five year CAGR: 44.9%, 59.8% in EBITDA, PAT; cash positive b/s

Outlook

We retain BUY on Escorts amid Kubota joining the company as a copromoter, robust capital efficiency and net cash b/s We value Escorts at unchanged SOTP-based TP of Rs 2,200 (25x P/E on core FY23E-24E average EPS, 10% discount on treasury shares)

