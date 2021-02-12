MARKET NEWS

Buy Castrol (India); target of Rs 170: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Castrol (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 170 in its research report dated February 03, 2021.

February 12, 2021 / 04:04 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Castrol (India)


Castrol India (CSTRL) missed our estimates, weighed by lower-than-expected sales volumes and realization. Volumes stood at ~52m liters (-4% YoY; +11% QoQ), with realization at ~INR180/lit (-4% YoY/QoQ). This was attributable to corrective price action in commercial vehicles segment – in line with the competition. The board recommended final dividend of INR3/share (resulting in full-year dividend of INR5.5/share, similar to CY19 levels); this translated to a dividend payout of ~93% (dividend yield at 4.2%) in CY20. CSTRL reiterated that it would continue to focus on the Personal Mobility segment on the back of a) a better product mix, b) cost optimization initiatives, and c) necessary pricing actions to maintain lucrative margins. The company has announced a price hike (~4% on average) in Jan’21 due to cost pressures on account of an increase in base oil prices. .


Outlook


We value the stock at 20x CY22E EPS to arrive at Target Price of INR170.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Castrol India #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Feb 12, 2021 04:04 pm

