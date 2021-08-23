MARKET NEWS

Buy Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 720: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Cadila Healthcare has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 720 in its research report dated August 11, 2021.

August 23, 2021 / 01:55 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Cadila Healthcare


Cadila’s Consolidated revenues grew 14.5% y-o-y to Rs. 4,025 crore driven by a strong 42.8% y-o-y growth in the India business while US sales declined by 10.6% y-o-y. A solid presence in chronic and sub-chronic segments (which are the key growth drivers for the Indian pharmaceutical markets) and plans to launch 35-40 new products provide ample growth visibility for India business. Part of Cadila’s US business is under price erosion, but new launches Including injectables and high potential products, growth in the base products would lead to a healthy growth in the US business.


Outlook


Strong prospects and earnings visibility, a sturdy balance sheet, healthy return ratios and multiple growth triggers are key positives for Cadila. We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock with unchanged PT of Rs. 720.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Cadila Healthcare #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Aug 23, 2021 01:55 pm

