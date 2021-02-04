MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Aegis Logistics; target of Rs 330: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Aegis Logistics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 330 in its research report dated January 30, 2021.

Broker Research
February 04, 2021 / 05:36 PM IST
buy_93631531

buy_93631531

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Aegis Logistics


AGIS reported in line EBITDA (at INR1.2b), driven by resilient performance in the liquids division, and revival in gas sourcing and the logistics business. n Commissioning of Railway gantry at Pipavav in Dec’20 combined with expected work on the port to make it compatible for VLGC (Very Large Gas Carriers) is expected to add incremental throughput (of ~0.5mmtpa) over the next 3- 4 quarters. n All necessary debottlenecking of the Uran Chakkan pipeline have been completed in Dec’20. Mumbai LPG terminal has seen higher offtake in Jan’21, with volumes set to increase in coming months. n Kandla LPG terminal and three liquids terminal expansions (at Mangalore, Haldia, and Kochi) would be completed as per schedule in 4QFY21. n The management expects incremental gas logistics volumes of 1.8-2mmtpa over the next 2-3 years (with ramping up of throughput at Mumbai and Pipavav, and commissioning of Kandla). This enhancement is expected to help the company ramp up its domestic market share.


Outlook


We value AGIS using the DCF methodology to arrive at a fair value of INR330 per share. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Aegis Logistics #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Feb 4, 2021 05:36 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.