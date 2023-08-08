Bulk Deals: PHI Capital Trust exits Minda Corporation, Carlyle Group offloads 2.17% stake in Piramal Pharma

Representative image

PHI Capital Trust exited automotive component manufacturer Minda Corporation by selling its entire stake via open market transactions on August 8.

PHI Capital Trust through PHI Capital Growth Fund - I held 1.18 crore equity shares or 4.96 percent stake in Minda as of June 2023. As per bulk deals data available on exchanges, PHI Capital sold its entire shareholding in the company for Rs 332.1 crore.

PHI sold 1.03 crore shares at an average price of Rs 280 per share, and another 15.38 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 280.68 per share.

However, Europe-based financial services group Societe Generale has bought 13.07 lakh shares and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund purchased 58 lakh shares in Minda Corporation at an average price of Rs 280 per share. The stock fell 2.15 percent to Rs 288.60 on the NSE.

Piramal Pharma was also in focus, declining 3.1 percent to Rs 98.45. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund through its four schemes ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund, ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund, ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare and Diaganostics PHD Fund, and ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund purchased 2.58 lakh shares or 2.16 percent stake in the pharma company at an average price of Rs 14.6 per share.

CA Alchemy Investments, an affiliated entity of CAP V Mauritius Ltd, an investment fund managed and advised by affiliated entities of The Carlyle Group Inc, was the seller, offloading 2.59 crore shares or 2.17 percent stake in the subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises at the same price.

CA Alchemy had held a 20 percent stake or 23.86 crore equity shares in the pharma company as of June 2023.

We have also seen substantial stake change hands in Inox Wind, which rose 6.6 percent to Rs 224.5. Promoters Inox Wind Energy and Devansh Trademart LLP sold 1.46 crore equity shares and 93.48 lakh shares in the wind energy company, respectively. The average selling price for 7.36 percent stake was Rs 208 per share.

However, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has bought 50.48 lakh shares, and Nippon India Mutual Fund purchased 96 lakh shares in the company at the same price, which totalled 4.49 percent of the total paid-up equity of Inox Wind.

"The wind energy generator has sold more than 1.46 crore equity shares of its subsidiary Inox Wind, via block deal, to institutional investors. The stake sale was worth Rs 304.68 crore," Inox Wind Energy said in its BSE filing.

Further, the INOXGFL Group said it successfully raised Rs 500 crore through sale of equity shares of Inox Wind through block deals. The funds raised are proposed to be infused into Inox Wind and proposed to be utilised for repayment of Inox Wind’s existing debt.

We have also seen action in Bikaji Foods International, which closed 0.2 percent down at Rs 482.7. Lighthouse India Fund III, owned by a Mumbai-based private equity investor, has sold 35 lakh equity shares or a 1.4 percent stake in the ethnic snacks company at an average price of Rs 480 per share.

However, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company has bought 15.62 lakh equity shares or 0.6 percent stake in the company at the same price.