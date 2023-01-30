English
    Union Budget 2023: Extend credit-linked subsidy scheme until 2027 to boost affordable housing, says founder-chairman of Signature Global Group

    CLSS covers middle income group beneficiaries seeking housing loans for acquisition/ construction of houses (including re-purchase) from banks, housing finance companies and other notified institutions. 

    Vandana Ramnani

    To incentivise first-time homebuyers, the government should extend the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS)  for at least three more years until 2027 in Budget 2023, says Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman of Signature Global Group.

    CLSS for the Middle Income Group (CLSS for MIG) was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 31, 2016. It was initially launched for 12 months until December 2017 and later extended until 2022. It has been granted a two-year extension until 2024.

    “The CLSS has been extended until 2024 and should remain the focus of the government for at least another three years. It should be extended until 2027,” said Aggarwal, whose housing company is active in the Delhi-National Capital Region building affordable housing.

    “Along with this, the government should consider increasing the definition of affordable housing to homes in the price range of Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore for the segment to remain viable,” he said.