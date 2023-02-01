English
    Budget

    Hot Stocks | KPIT Technologies, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Mahindra CIE Automotive can fetch 15% return

    Mahindra CIE Automotive has a very profitable structure and has experienced a significant multi-month breakout over Rs 390. It has now resumed its ascent toward Rs 420 after retesting its earlier breakout mark of Rs 345.

    Pravesh Gour
    February 01, 2023 / 05:51 AM IST
     
     
    The Nifty is respecting the 17,400 level, while the 200-DMA (daily moving average) around 17,300 is a critical support level. On the upside, 17,950–18,000 will be a critical resistance zone. If the Nifty manages to take out this zone, then we can expect a short-covering rally towards 18,200 and 18,500 levels.

    On a closing basis, Bank Nifty is holding a psychological support level of 40,000, while the 200-DMA is located around the 39,000 level. On the upside, the 100-DMA of around 41,500 is a critical hurdle; above this, we can expect a short-covering move towards the 42,000–42,500 zone.

    FIIs' short exposure in index futures has reached a multi-month high that may help in a short covering rally if the market likes the budget.

    Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks: