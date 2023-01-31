English
    Economic Survey 2023: India prepared to grow at its potential once pandemic shocks recede

    Fading of the pandemic effects, higher investment and consumption, a healthy financial system and emphasis on the ease of living and doing business will enable India to grow to its potential. 

    Pallavi Singhal
    January 31, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST
    India’s growth outlook seems better than in the pre-pandemic years, the survey said.

    India is expected to grow at its potential pace once the shocks of the pandemic recede, boosting the financial cycle, the Economic Survey 2023 stated.

    The survey predicted Asia’s third largest economy would grow 6.5 percent in 2023-24, compared to 7 percent this fiscal year and 8.7 percent in 2021-22

    “India is prepared to grow at its potential once the one-off shocks of the pandemic recede, turning the financial cycle upward,” the report presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Siharaman said.

