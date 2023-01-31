English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Live: LIVE: Closing Bell
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Economic Survey 2023: Highway construction remains subdued for second straight year

    Economic Survey 2023: The average pace of highway construction in India fell to 18.97 km/day in 2022-23, which is slightly lower than the average of 20.89 km/day seen last year.

    Yaruqhullah Khan
    January 31, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST
    So far, NHAI InvIT has raised more than Rs 10,200 crore from foreign and Indian institutional investors up to December 2022, the Economic Survey 2023 said. (Representative image)

    So far, NHAI InvIT has raised more than Rs 10,200 crore from foreign and Indian institutional investors up to December 2022, the Economic Survey 2023 said. (Representative image)

    The pace of highway construction in India in 2022-23 has fallen when compared to 2021-22, said the Economic Survey for 2022-23 tabled in Parliament on January 31.

    During April-October of 2022-23, 4,060 km of national highways were constructed which was nine percent lower than the national highways that were constructed in 2021-22, the survey said.

    The average pace of highway construction in India fell to 18.97 km/day in 2022-23, which is slightly lower than the average of 20.89 km/day seen last year and much lower than the average of 36.5 km per day that was reached in the lockdown hit 2020-21.

    In 2020-21, 13,327 km of national highways were constructed which fell to 10,457 km in 2021-22, the economic survey pointed out, bringing to the fore the diminishing pace of highway construction for the last two years.