English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Budget 2023: Online gaming sector gets a boost with better clarity on taxation

    Budget 2023: Startup founders hail the government's move to rationalize direct taxes in the online gaming sector, while some await more clarity

    Vikas SN
    February 01, 2023 / 07:28 PM IST
    The Bill has removed the minimum threshold of Rs 10,000 for TDS while also allowing it to be calculated either at the end of the financial year or at the time of user withdrawal, with effect from July 1, 2023. (Representational image: Keenan Constance via Unsplash)

    The Bill has removed the minimum threshold of Rs 10,000 for TDS while also allowing it to be calculated either at the end of the financial year or at the time of user withdrawal, with effect from July 1, 2023. (Representational image: Keenan Constance via Unsplash)

    The Union government has carved out a distinction between online skill-based games and other games such as lottery, puzzles, crossword puzzles through new clauses in the Income Tax Act as disclosed in the Finance Bill on February 1, thereby providing much-needed clarity to the nascent industry in terms of taxation over winnings on online gaming platforms.

    The finance bill has introduced two new sections - Section 194BA that pertains to TDS (tax deducted at source) on net winnings from online games and section 115BBJ related to computation of tax on winnings from online games.

    In a press briefing on Feb 1, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said the taxation will now be on net winnings from online games at a rate of 30 percent since people typically play a series of games over a period of time, unlike horse racing where people usually play one game.

    Read LIVE updates on Budget 2023-24 here