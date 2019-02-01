App
Union Budget 2019
Budget 2019 vision for New India, takes care of every section of society: PM Modi
Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Prime Minister also spoke about the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, and said that the scheme is the biggest such programme for farmers "in the history of Independent India."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation on February 1 after the presentation of the interim budget in Parliament, called it an "important step towards strengthing the nation".

"This budget takes care of everyone. The development initiative of the NDA government has touched many lives," Modi said, adding that the budget "will give the people of this nation a vision for New India".

Talking about the proposed offer on tax rebate for individuals earning up to Rs 5,00,000 under Section 87A of the Income Tax Act, Modi said that the government has shown its support to the "hopes and ambitions" of the middle class.

"It is because of their honesty and abidance to law that the country receives tax and the poor are helped. It has been in demand for years, and this government has fulfilled the demand," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, and said that the scheme is the biggest such programme for farmers "in the history of Independent India."

"Our government is taking concrete steps for farmers one after the other," Modi said. The Prime Minister also spoke about pension scheme for the unorganized labor, saying that the section of the society has "never been cared for".

"The number of people in the unorganised sector is 40-42 crore people. This scheme will benefit them in a big way," Modi said, adding that the pension, along with various other schemes launched by the government, would help the workers in their old age.

"Our government is trying to join every section of the society to development", Modi said. "This budget will give the people of this nation a vision for New India", Modi reiterated.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 04:25 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #Economy #policy #Prime Minister Narendra Modi

