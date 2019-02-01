App
Union Budget 2019
Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Goyal says no tax on income up to Rs 5 lakh; no notional rent on second home
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Govt announces mega pension scheme for unorganised sector, workers to get Rs 3,000 per month after retirement

The money will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, possibly linked with Aadhaar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As part of the interim budget speech, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced a Mega Pension Scheme for the unorganised sector.

Workers in the sector will get Rs 3,000 per month after the age of 60 as part of the scheme in lieu of a minimum monthly payment between Rs 55 to Rs 100 depending on age of joining the scheme. The Finance Minister has allocated Rs 500 crore for the scheme.

Over 391 million people will benefit from the scheme. The money will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, possibly linked with Aadhaar.

There were expectations that this interim budget by the government will be populist in nature given that the country is due for the Lok Sabha elections in April May.

Apart from this pension scheme for the unorganised sector, Interim FM Piyush Goyal on Friday also announced a relief package of Rs 75,000 crore under a new scheme PM Kisaan Samman Nidhi for distressed farmers who have seen their incomes stagnate because of plunging prices, barely enough to pay for loans and input costs.

As part of the package, which includes an income support scheme, will transfer a sum of Rs 6,000 per year to farmers who own upto 2 hectares of land.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 12:18 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #Economy #India

