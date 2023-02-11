English
    Budget 2023: Will Rs 10 crore cap on capital gains deductions hit redevelopment in Mumbai realty market?

    Landlords looking to sell their land parcels to developers face around 20 percent tax on capital gains above Rs 10 crore. But experts say they can reduce outgo by structuring the deals.

    Mehul R Thakkar

    The Union Budget 2023 proposal to cap capital gains deductions at Rs 10 crore on the sale of residential units will not only impact those selling their ultra-luxury apartments in Mumbai but also landlords who are looking to sell their land parcels to developers for redevelopment, said real estate developers and experts.

    According to experts, any land transaction where the capital gain is more than Rs 10 crore will lead to a levy of around 20 percent tax on such gains. In Mumbai, a land parcel measuring over 2 hectares in a distant suburb could easily go for over Rs 20 crore, which would necessitate landlords to pay a higher capital gains tax in the case of sale.


