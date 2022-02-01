MARKET NEWS

    Budget 2022: FM announces new digital university, 200 TV channels for education sector

    FM said the government recognises the need for supplementary education to help students recover from the learning loss in the pandemic.

    Prashant K Nanda
    February 01, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST

    Giving a thrust to technology adoption in education, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said a digital university will be established on a hub and spoke model.

    She said one class-one channel scheme will be expanded from 12 channels now to 200 TV channels. This will enable all states to offer supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1 to 12.

    She added the government recognises the need of supplementary education to help students recover from the learning loss caused by the closure of schools and colleges.

    High quality e-content in all spoken languages will be developed for radio, TV and digital platforms, Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

    She said e-content and e-Vidya initiatives will be expanded as a means to improve access to quality education. This comes, she added, after two years of education disruption due to the pandemic.

    The announcement is in sync with the National Education Policy that underlined the need to create an autonomous NETF for free exchange of ideas on the use of technology to enhance learning, assessment, planning, administration, and so on, both for school and higher education.
    Prashant K Nanda is an Associate Editor at Moneycontrol .
    Tags: #Budget22 #Digital University #education
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 12:01 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.