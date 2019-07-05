Budget 2019: Eased local sourcing norms for FDI in single brand retail

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced that local sourcing in foreign direct investment (FDI) in single-brand retail has been eased.

Easing of local sourcing norms for single-brand retail is likely to be good news for single-brand retailers such as Ikea, and ones in the queue such as Apple. More brands may join the queue, if the relaxations are significant.

Currently, the FDI policy allows 100 percent foreign investment in single-brand retail under the automatic route but requires an investor to source 30 percent of the value of goods sold from India.

This sourcing requirement has to be met, in the first instance, as an average of five years’ total value of the goods purchased, starting April 1 of the year of opening of the first store.

Thereafter, it needs to be met on an annual basis.