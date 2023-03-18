Box office collections: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar set to enter 100 Crore Club

Rani Mukerji in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, which released in theatres on March 17, 2023. (Screenshot/YouTube/ZeeStudios)

More than seven weeks after the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Bollywood will once again have a 100 Crore Club earner in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Released on Holi (March 8. 2023), director Luv Ranjan's film had an uneven extended weekend of five days. It then settled down over the weekdays before seeing a dip on Thursday. Nonetheless, it still managed to collect Rs 92.44 crore in India alone over its extended first-week run of nine days.

Now it has resumed its campaign in the second weekend and though Friday numbers did dip to Rs 3.75 crore*, there would be good growth coming in today if the advance booking is any indication. Moreover, last Saturday too saw decent growth, to Rs 16.57 crore from Friday's Rs 10.52 crore.

The Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has collected Rs 96.19 crore* already, so it should comfortably go past the Rs 100 crore mark this weekend.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

One of the three Hindi releases this Friday, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway brought in Rs 1.27 crore on Day 1 - double the combined collection of the other two films that released this week: dubbed release Kabzaa and Kapil Sharma-starrer Zwigato.

Of course, this is a big film and expectations are that it will collect more in the days to come. Given the kind of appreciation that the film has got for its subject and especially Rani Mukherji’s acting, this shouldn't be hard. However, the film will need to see a jump in earnings on Sunday and then maintain a score of over Rs 1 crore from Monday to Thursday, to set itself up well for the second weekend and for an extended run thereafter.

Meanwhile, Kabzaa would need a miraculous turnaround to go past the Rs 50 lakh* that it collected on Friday. The film had seen a kickstart of its campaign last year, when its teaser was released and moreover with south-dubbed releases being seen as the next big thing for cinema, it was expected that this Upendra-led Kannada film too would manage some footfalls. However, the release was restricted for this violent action drama and now all eyes are on whether it would at least double its score on Saturday to bring in a crore. With the reviews not really favourable, it would now boil down to getting some kind of a traction in the mass belts.

Directed By - Ashima Chibber

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources