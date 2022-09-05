Binesh Kumar Tyagi takes over as CMD Shipping Corporation of India

Shipping Corporation of India

Shipping Corporation of India on Monday said Binesh Kumar Tyagi has taken over as its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD).

Tyagi was heading the Liner and Passenger Services Division as Director (L&PS) since January 7, 2021 in the company, the PSU said in a regulatory filing.

"Captain Binesh Kumar Tyagi has taken over as Chairman and Managing Director of the Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI) with effect from 03.09.2022," it said.

Tyagi joined SCI in 1990 as Trainee Nautical Officer (TNOC). He served onboard various ships, in different ranks, including as Master.

In 2004, he was absorbed ashore, wherein he served at various management level positions and performed technical, vetting, chartering, training, marine HR, liner, passenger, inland waterways, offshore, among others.

Tyagi is an IIM-A alumnus and also member of various professional bodies.

Under Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, SCI is the largest shipping company in India.