English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Binesh Kumar Tyagi takes over as CMD Shipping Corporation of India

    Binesh Tyagi was heading the Liner and Passenger Services Division as Director (L&PS) since January 7, 2021 in the company, the PSU said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    September 05, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST
    Shipping Corporation of India

    Shipping Corporation of India

    Shipping Corporation of India on Monday said Binesh Kumar Tyagi has taken over as its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD).

    Tyagi was heading the Liner and Passenger Services Division as Director (L&PS) since January 7, 2021 in the company, the PSU said in a regulatory filing.

    "Captain Binesh Kumar Tyagi has taken over as Chairman and Managing Director of the Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI) with effect from 03.09.2022," it said.

    Tyagi joined SCI in 1990 as Trainee Nautical Officer (TNOC). He served onboard various ships, in different ranks, including as Master.

    In 2004, he was absorbed ashore, wherein he served at various management level positions and performed technical, vetting, chartering, training, marine HR, liner, passenger, inland waterways, offshore, among others.

    Close

    Tyagi is an IIM-A alumnus and also member of various professional bodies.

    Under Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, SCI is the largest shipping company in India.
    PTI
    Tags: #Binesh Kumar Tyagi #Ministry of Ports #Shipping Corporation of India
    first published: Sep 5, 2022 05:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.