    BHIVE Workspace completes 1 million sq ft of shared workspace development in Bengaluru

    The company has added a new facility with 700 seats in the city.

    The company has already signed up 12-plus properties this year and currently has over 23,000 seats in total.

    Office space provider BHIVE Workspace has added a new facility in Bengaluru, completing over 1 million sq feet (msf) of development in shared workspaces across the city.

    The new facility, situated outside the upcoming Garudacharpalya Metro Station in Whitefield, is spread over 23,000 square feet and will offer 700 seats.

    Co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of BHIVE Workspace, Shesh Paplikar said, "We are excited to announce that we are growing from strength to strength and have added a new facility in Whitefield to cater to the growing demand for satellites and offices closer to employees’ residences." It is indeed a matter of pride for us as we hit the milestone of 1 million square feet of shared workspace across Bengaluru in our endeavour to democratise this space, Paplikar added.

    Earlier in June this year, BHIVE launched another co-working space in Bengaluru as it looks to cater to the growing demand for flexible office spaces post-pandemic. Spread across 3 lakh square feet, the shared office space offers over 8,000 seats and a wide range of retail options, including a sports arena, food, and beverage outlets.

    The rise of the hybrid working model post-pandemic has led to an increase in the demand for co-working spaces across the country. According to a CII-Anarock report, Workplaces of the Future, the market size of co-working spaces would double over the next five years at a CAGR of 15 percent.

    Started in November 2014, BHIVE Workspace works with over 172 start-ups and is functional across four locations in Bengaluru.
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 08:55 pm
