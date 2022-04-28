BHEL, GE Power Conversion signs MOU for development of Integrated Electric Propulsion Systems for Indian Navy

(Image: Twitter @indiannavy)

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and GE Power Conversion on April 28 for the development of Integrated Electric Propulsion Systems for the Indian Navy.

"The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between BHEL and GE Power Conversion has provided a boost to the indigenous capability in the field of advanced technology for Integrated Full Electric Propulsion System," a statement said.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Jeremy Quin MP, UK Minister of Defence Procurement, Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, Anurag Bajpai, Joint Secretary Defence Industrial Promotion, Dr Nalin Shinghal, CMD BHEL, Renuka Gera, Director (IS&P) BHEL, Syreeta Jeffs and Balaji Parthasarathy, Directors of GE Power Conversion, J.P Srivastava, Executive Director (IS) BHEL.

With the signing of the MoU, the expertise and facilities of GE Power Conversion and BHEL can be leveraged for quick induction of this advanced technology, combining indigenous manufacture, by the Indian Navy, which has been at the forefront of Aatmanirbhar Bharat - Make in India programme, it said.

“Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Narendra Modi announced in their Joint Statement on April 22 the establishment of a Joint Working Group on India-UK Electric Propulsion Capability Partnership with the goal of fostering military and industrial collaboration in maritime Electric Propulsion systems.

"I am delighted that GE Power Conversion and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd are signing an MoU today as the first step of an exciting collaborative journey for the UK and India," UK Defence Minister Jeremy Quin said.

He added that "GE Power Conversion was integral to an Industry-Government partnership which developed the UK’s world-leading electric propulsion capability currently in operation with our Royal Navy’s Destroyer and Aircraft Carrier fleets. With its proven ability to support India’s frontline ships, BHEL is a perfect partner for this endeavour. This collaboration between GE Power Conversion and BHEL characterises the UK’s commitment to partnership with India in support of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat and will, I am sure, be the first of many.”

GE Power's electric propulsion, with equipment, has been installed on some of the latest platforms of the US Navy and the Royal Navy, including the Queen Elizabeth class of aircraft carriers, it said.

These systems provide flexibility in the selection and layout of power generation equipment and drive elements with the enhancement of stealth features and fuel efficiency.

Keeping in mind the matured state of the technology and potential for integration, electric propulsion has been identified as a key technology for the Indian Navy on new construction platforms.





