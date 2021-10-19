Bharti Airtel launches Video Platform as a Service offering Airtel IQ Video'

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced its Video Platform as a Service offering and said it is chasing USD 100 million dollar target for this new offering 'Airtel IQ Video'.

The company has already signed up three early customers, and is looking to onboard 50 customers more, that are in the pipeline.

The new solution has been developed by Airtel’s in-house engineering teams. By leveraging Airtel’s cloud, and cutting edge video technologies, Airtel IQ Video allows businesses to build video streaming products for large and small screens with minimal investment in infrastructure and technology, the company said in a statement.

An end-to-end managed solution that promises convenience along with cost benefits, 'Airtel IQ Video', entails a slew of features ranging from app development, content hosting, curation and lifecycle management to search and discovery, analytics and monetisation models (advertising, subscriptions, transactions).

Airtel is chasing a USD 100 million target for the new offering, Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel said in at a virtual briefing but did not specify a timeframe for the same.

The markets for the offering include India and its adjacent markets, South Asia, Middle East and Africa. At present, Raj TV and Eros Now are among early customers in India.

CG Telecom of Nepal is also using the platform. Airtel is expecting to onboard 50 plus brands on the platform in coming year as interest from market has been high.

"Airtel IQ Video brings an easy-to-use platform that can enable anyone to quickly build and scale their business in video streaming. This will encourage enterprises to focus on content while Airtel IQ Video anchors the end-to-end technology ensuring a great viewing experience for customers," Nair said.

"Airtel IQ Video brings an easy-to-use platform that can enable anyone to quickly build and scale their business in video streaming. This will encourage enterprises to focus on content while Airtel IQ Video anchors the end-to-end technology ensuring a great viewing experience for customers," Nair said.

With Airtel IQ Video, the company expects to see more content startups and traditional content companies coming online and directly engaging with consumers digitally, he said.

Airtel IQ, a cloud-based omni-channel communications platform, enables brands to strengthen engagement with customers through timely and secure communication.

Airtel IQ eliminates the need for multiple communication platforms for different channels. With just a slice of code, businesses can embed communication services such as Voice, SMS, IVR, Video in their applications and digital properties across desktop and mobile, all through a unified platform.